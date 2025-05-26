Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Invests $1.05 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,270,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,483,558,000 after buying an additional 259,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,979,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,952,341,000 after buying an additional 245,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,842,954,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,745,960,000 after acquiring an additional 993,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,035,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,242,793,000 after acquiring an additional 323,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $221.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

