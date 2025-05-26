B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,107 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $222.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.00 and a 200-day moving average of $233.26. The company has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

