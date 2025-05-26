803 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by Armis Advisers LLC

Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $2,064,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,148,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $604,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synopsys Trading Down 0.9%
SNPS opened at $498.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.87. The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $624.80.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.86.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
