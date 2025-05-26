Skyline Advisors Inc. Buys 5,346 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

