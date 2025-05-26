Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 883 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.63 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.