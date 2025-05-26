Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $30.28 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 5.3% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $30,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.63 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

