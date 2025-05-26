Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $5.46 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after acquiring an additional 422,237 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $318.40 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $337.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

