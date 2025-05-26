Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 184.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $316.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,065,198.52. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at $39,367,568.04. This represents a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.33.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

