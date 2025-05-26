Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Amgen by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $271.66 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The stock has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.86%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

