LifeWealth Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.1%

AEP stock opened at $102.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 71.68%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

