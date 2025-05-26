11,731 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Yoffe Investment Management LLC

Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 3.7% of Yoffe Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. LM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $258.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $163.53 and a 52 week high of $269.28. The company has a market capitalization of $240.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Oppenheimer began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

