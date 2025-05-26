Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,448,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,257,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,533,972,000 after purchasing an additional 889,286 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,990,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,577,000 after purchasing an additional 835,170 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.65.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BX stock opened at $136.23 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone purchased 1,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,336 shares in the company, valued at $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.