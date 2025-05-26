Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 14,207 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $258.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $240.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $163.53 and a 1 year high of $269.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.54.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.06.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

