Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 38,441 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,441 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 6.2% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

