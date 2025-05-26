Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Stock Position Lessened by ABLE Financial Group LLC

ABLE Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.11.

Linde Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $458.90 on Monday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The company has a market cap of $216.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.50.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.74, for a total value of $1,163,545.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,662. This represents a 65.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

