Brooklyn FI LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Brooklyn FI LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $81.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

