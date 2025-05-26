Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Invests $88,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,099,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,054,000 after acquiring an additional 616,932 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

