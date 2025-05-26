Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 960 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $407.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.96. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

