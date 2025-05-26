HWG Holdings LP Acquires 16,714 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,714 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476,455 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $269,842,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after buying an additional 3,697,646 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,015,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,019.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after buying an additional 2,922,219 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $68.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

