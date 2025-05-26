Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Makes New $104,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 53,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.