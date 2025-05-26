Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $866,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060,256 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,234,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,317 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

