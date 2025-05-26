Sculati Wealth Management LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $80.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.40. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.07.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

