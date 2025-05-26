Heck Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,341 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM
In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $465,853.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,464.24. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,305. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of QCOM opened at $145.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
