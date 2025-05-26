Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,732,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,169,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 2,043.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Medtronic by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MDT stock opened at $80.70 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Medtronic

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.