Ascent Group LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,093 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.89.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $85.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average is $98.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $119.23. The stock has a market cap of $107.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

