Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Purchases New Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $116.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.00 and a 200 day moving average of $114.67. The firm has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $125.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

