Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 1,024 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.42.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TRV opened at $271.28 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $275.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.99 and a 200-day moving average of $253.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

