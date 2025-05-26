LifeWealth Investments LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 119,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

