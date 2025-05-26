Brucke Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,554.47. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,619 shares of company stock worth $5,230,568 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price (up from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE NOW opened at $1,005.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $208.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $881.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $974.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.