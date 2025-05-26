Skyline Advisors Inc. Sells 85 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Skyline Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 49,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 156,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $171.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,863.98. The trade was a 99.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $236,203.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,361,330.94. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

