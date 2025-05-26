Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,830 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $192.15 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.29 and a 200-day moving average of $207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Arete Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.22.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

