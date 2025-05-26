Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 6,931 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 135,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 41,438 shares during the last quarter. FFG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 1,650,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,335,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $2,253,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $597,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ET stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.3275 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.