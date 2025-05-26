Financial Advisory Corp Invests $215,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 354,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,831,000 after purchasing an additional 671,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,297 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $186.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.58 and its 200-day moving average is $188.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

