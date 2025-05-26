3,315 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Capital A Wealth Management LLC

Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.75 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.94.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

