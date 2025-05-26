Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Lowered by Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after buying an additional 3,984,419 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average is $77.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.09 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.