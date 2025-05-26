Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.86.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $498.85 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $624.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.87.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

