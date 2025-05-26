Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Holdings Cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,487 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 511.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,856,000 after acquiring an additional 353,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $4,221,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $240.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.42 and a 200-day moving average of $231.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $130.08 and a 1-year high of $277.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $311.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.