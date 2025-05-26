Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $346,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra Research downgraded McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $4,544,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,348. The trade was a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,127 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,498. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $715.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $689.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $634.48. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $731.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.