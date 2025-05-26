Ameriflex Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 705 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,094,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $541,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,792,082,000 after buying an additional 1,095,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,364,843,000 after buying an additional 1,039,395 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE DE opened at $509.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $472.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.