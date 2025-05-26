Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 63,948 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 187.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,948 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CSGP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $73.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.40 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $85.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.