REAP Financial Group LLC Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. REAP Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,777,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,668,000. Finally, McMill Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,009,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $41.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

