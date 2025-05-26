Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,273,264,000 after buying an additional 116,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,725,084,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after buying an additional 525,347 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,653,000 after buying an additional 357,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,345,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,979,000 after buying an additional 145,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $510.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $490.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.49 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The company has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

