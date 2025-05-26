Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $198,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $96.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average is $97.85. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.