Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $198,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $96.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average is $97.85. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
