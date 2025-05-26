American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $211.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.70. The company has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.