Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $65,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Warm Springs Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,782,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $2,491,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $377.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.14. The company has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.