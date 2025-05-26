Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 68,144 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 68,144 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of CVS Health worth $36,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,742,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,617,000 after purchasing an additional 293,406 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 569,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 105,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41. The company has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.