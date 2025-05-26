Brooklyn FI LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%
NYSEARCA IJS opened at $94.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.88. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $119.28.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
