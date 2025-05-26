Brooklyn FI LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $94.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.88. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.