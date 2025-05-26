Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 708,039 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 708,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,420,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.5% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.07% of Home Depot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8%

HD stock opened at $363.17 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $361.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

