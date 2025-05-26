Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $169.62 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 771,602 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,621,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $902,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $258.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $163.53 and a 1-year high of $269.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.