Landaas & Co. WI ADV Acquires 315 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after acquiring an additional 422,237 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $318.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

